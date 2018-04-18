Chino Valley High School students raise money for international students

Chino Valley High School students are looking to make a difference in the lives of international students by selling “Yuda Bands” to raise money so underprivileged kids around the world can go to school.

This isn’t the first time the students have done this, said senior Felicity Stickrod. They were a big hit last year, which is why they decided to bring them back, said sophomore Crystal Sanchez. Last year, more than 400 Yuda Bands were sold, Stickrod said.

“We saw it at our student council state convention and took it from there,” she said, noting she hopes to sell more than 300 this year. “I’m confident we’ll get at least 300.”

According to a news release from Stickrod, Yuda Bands get their name from the Spanish word “ayuda” which means “help.” They’re leather and coconut bracelets made by hand by Guatemalan artisans and money earned from the sale of the Yuda Bands goes to helping kids in developing nations around the world receive an education and break the poverty cycle.

Students at Chino Valley High School started selling the bands this week and will continue to sell them until Wednesday, May 2. They’ve been dabbling with the idea of selling them in other places than the school, Stickrod said.

Last year they made it into a competition with the class that buys the most getting a spirit point, which is big for the school, Sanchez said. Making it into a competition gets more people to buy them and more people to help donate, she said.

The great thing about Yuda Band Projects is that youth helps youth, said Brent Whiting, founder of Yuda Bands in the release.

“They’re seeing they have the power to affect lives in a positive way,” Whiting said. “They love the bracelets and think they’re stylish, but the fact that something as simple as buying one will make a difference is appealing to youth.”

Stickrod said she enjoyed being able to do something that will allow kids around the world to have the opportunity to succeed.

The Yuda Bands themselves are something that sets the charity apart from others, said freshman Luke Korell, adding that all the bands are unique with their own meanings.

“Whether they’re coming from one specific child or just a few, you get really attached to them,” he said. “You want to really help them and push to help them.”