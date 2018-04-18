Wildwood Baptist Church pastor is mission-minded

After taking over as pastor for Wildwood Baptist Church in August of last year, Edward Albus said his focus is on missions and what the church can do in the community to grow the kingdom of God.

“A big part of our focus is not on ourselves, it’s on our community and it’s on our missions. We have two missionaries we help support,” Albus said. “We give 10 percent of our total tithes and offerings into that mission fund.”

He also helps preach and does mission work in Africa, he said.

Albus said he has lived in Chino Valley since 2004 and was the associate pastor at Wildwood Baptist Church since 2013. In August, the pastor retired and the church voted him in as the new pastor, he said.

However, it was in 1984 when he felt the calling to be a preacher, Albus said.

Over the years, God has changed him to go from being the standard bible class preacher with three points to be led by the Holy Spirit, doing critical explanation of the text and going verse by verse through the Bible, he said.

“It’s easier and less confusing and people learn more from it,” Albus said. “God has challenged me on being available to listen to him before my presentation. Before I present the word of God, he’s already speaking to me and so often, he changes it even when I’m walking up to the pulpit. It happens over and over and I’ve learned to listen.”

Since he’s bi-vocational, he said he doesn’t have the time most preachers have to sit down and study in order to prepare for a sermon, he said. Instead, he reads and studies his bible, taking Friday nights and Saturdays to prepare when he’s able to take his focus off of his work and on to the sermon, Albus said.

Prior to becoming the church’s pastor, he said he went to Africa where more than 1,000 people became Christians over a period of two different trips. Not only is he bringing that same drive to Arizona to see people’s lives change, but he also created Bride Ready Ministry, which is already throughout a portion of East Africa, Pakistan and India, Albus said.

“It’s rewarding to know that God is using me,” he said, adding that he has to humble himself which isn’t easy when others are constantly trying to say he’s doing a good job. “The reality is it’s a lot of work and it’s not a matter of doing a good job, it’s a matter of doing God’s work whether it turns out in man’s eyes to be easy or difficult.”

Bonface Owiti Abongo is from Kenya and has been working with Albus. Abongo is currently raising money for a mission, called Children of Hope, which he said aims to deliver vulnerable children from spiritual, economical, physical and social poverty. Working with Albus has been good, he said.

“When he came to Africa, we were moving to different places to preach to people,” Abongo said. “When he came we (were) preaching for the children. That has been a blessing to the ministry.”

Since he became the pastor last year, the church has grown, Albus said. Back then the people who attended were in the single digits and now it’s constantly in the 20s and 30s, he said. Further, they are starting a fundraiser to raise money to go to South Sudan in November and the cost is estimated to be just under $7,000, he said.

Wildwood Baptist Church is located at 172 S. Road 1 West.