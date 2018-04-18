Two vehicle wreck blocking southbound Highway 89

Two trucks - a red Toyota Tundra and a white Ford F-250 - were heavily damaged from a collision at the intersection of Highway 89 and Prescott Lakes Parkway at about 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 18.

Southbound Highway 89 traffic is being diverted as the wreck is cleaned up. Northbound traffic is open.

Both drivers of the vehicles were seen walking around the intersection shortly after the collision. Neither appeared seriously injured.

