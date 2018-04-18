Teachers to vote this week whether to walk out

PHOENIX — Calling the governor’s proposal inadequate, leaders of the #RedForEd movement have scheduled a vote this week to decide by Friday whether to strike.

In a statement late Sunday, April 15, key organizers said the plan by Gov. Doug Ducey to hike salaries of teachers by 19 percent by 2020 does not meet the key goal of getting education funding back to where it would have been now had lawmakers not made a series of cuts during the Great Recession. They said classroom sizes are still too large and equipment needs are unmet.

But Noah Karvelis, one of the leadership team members of Arizona Educators United, said there’s something even more basic.

“We don’t have a sustainable revenue source to fund these raises,’’ he said. “What that means is that these are empty promises.’’

Gubernatorial press aide Daniel Scarpinato said Monday his boss is convinced that the growth of the state economy will lead to greater tax revenues.

He said tax collections are running well ahead of projections. That could cover the $274 million first-year cost of both the 1 percent raise that Ducey already promised earlier this year plus an additional 8 percent in his new plan. But that leaves the question whether there will be enough to sustain those pay hikes, much less the additional 5 percent Ducey has promised for the 2019-20 school year and another 5 percent the following year.

The governor’s office has estimated the ultimate price tag at more than $670 million, above and beyond the regular state aid to education.

On top of that, Ducey is promising to restore the $371 million that was taken from schools they are supposed to get for capital needs such as books, computers and school buses.

Paper ballots were to be distributed Tuesday, with a “vote-in’’ on Wednesday and results announced Friday. Arizona Educators United officials admitted they can’t force teachers to walk out.