People & Places: Artist found, lost in painting

As small rural towns, Chino Valley and Paulden have many talented artistic people living here, and Christina Trent who has been a resident of Paulden since 1998 is one of them.

“When my kids were little (MaryAnn, Christopher, and Heather) I wanted to paint murals on their walls, and for being a self-taught artist they turned out really well. That is what got me started painting on canvas,” Trent said.

Trent shared that over the years she has basically been a portrait artist and has done approximately 100 paintings, but recently has also been doing a variety of landscapes, still life paintings, and some sculpting too.

“I enjoy doing representational abstract. Although I do paint in acrylic paint, I really love painting in oils because I enjoy blending the colors to create the look I’m trying to obtain in the painting,” she said.

“At the present time all my paintings are in my daughters new restaurant ‘Pasghettis,’ but in the future I’m hoping to put some of my art into a few galleries also,” Trent added.

“I have a lot of anxiety and my painting really brings me peace because I’m able to lose myself in the paintings for hours at a time.”

She also enjoys doing commissioned work and can be reached at 928-910-1394.