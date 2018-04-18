Jordan Rainwater wins junior dragster event in Tucson

Jordan “Horsepower” Rainwater of Chino Valley shows off her first-place trophy at a junior dragster event April 8 in Tucson. Rainwater, 12, is part of the NHRA Summit Racing Jr. Drag Racing League. She took first place in her age group at Tucson Dragway. Rainwater, a sixth grader at Chino Valley Heritage Middle School, also took first place in her age group during a March 17 event in Las Vegas. The next race Rainwater is scheduled to compete in is the Desert Storm Shootout this weekend, Friday through Sunday, April 20-22.