John Scearce named Yavapai College’s Student-Athlete of the Year

PRESCOTT — After becoming the first men’s soccer player in the 30-year history of the program to move on to an Ivy League school, John Scearce was named the Yavapai College Athletics Student-Athlete of the Year on Wednesday morning.

Scearce, who is heading to Cornell University next fall on a soccer scholarship, scored 10 goals and had 15 assists for the Roughriders this past season during their run to the NJCAA Final Four. He received NJCAA All-Region I second team honors for his efforts on the field last fall.

The Roughrider midfielder, who will study business at the Ithica, New York,-based university, is second all-time in career assists (31), and scored 13 total goals in his career.

ABOUT THE AWARD

Every year, Yavapai coaches nominate a player from their team who they think are deserving of the annual award, according to athletic director Brad Clifford. Coaches are not allowed to vote for their own player once voting begins amongst all coaches from a pool of players selected.

