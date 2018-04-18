Fiscal health: Development Services doing well, director says

Editor’s Note – This is the third in a series of articles examining the financial health of the Town of Chino Valley.

The Chino Valley Development Services Department is doing well financially with an efficient and lean staff, said Director Jason Sanks.

It’s not a very capital intensive department with its budget going toward staff guiding growth, providing services to utilities, inspecting plans and doing code compliance, Sanks said. In the past year though, building permits and inspections have increased by 50 percent, with more zoning cases pending in the first three months of 2018 than in all of last year, he said.

“It’s a lot of developers that are trying to take advantage of the great economy right now,” Sanks said. “There’s funding out there for development which in turn, turns into projects.”

Rezoning cases are the front end of development, he said, adding that successful cases could be a precursor to developers proceeding with development plans and building.

In fact, the large amount of construction related revenues, which includes building permits, plan check fees and construction sales tax, is the reason the town is going to end fiscal year 2017-18 with $1.3 million more than estimated, said Finance Director Joe Duffy.

“We’re seeing this one-time shot in the arm,” Duffy said.

The town’s rezoning fees and other entitlement fees are pretty cheap and don’t really generate the income that the construction sales tax and building permit fees do, Sanks said. All the money they generate goes into the General Fund for overall operations.

Due to the increase in case load, if the Development Services Department had the money it would use it to expand its staff, Sanks said. After the Great Recession and the layoffs that came with it, adding new full-time employees comes with careful consideration, he said. To get the funding for a staff expansion, there would need to be a large commercial or multi-family project.

“If we do see some large projects that we need more plan review or onsite inspection help, we’re likely to trend towards being conservative with our labor and going with contract help,” Sanks said. “If it stays sustained, then we’ll talk next year in the budget about perhaps adding another full-time employee.”

To get the funding for a new full-time employee, there would need to be a large commercial or multi-family project and once those permit fees rolled in, he and Duffy would sit down and discuss if it was time for hiring someone, Sanks said. There would be a direct relationship between seeing revenues come in to support justifying the additional labor costs and it will be monitored closely.

When it all comes down to it, Development Services owes the citizens of Chino Valley quality service, ensuring the building plan reviewers have proper time to review plans as well as making sure they follow statutory requirements to turn plan reviews around in the proper time frame, Sanks said.

“A year ago, there was a bit of flux, but we’re getting close to being fully staffed,” he said. “We’re running lean and conservatively but we will grow our staff if we need to.”