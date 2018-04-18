CVUSD Teacher of the Month: Mrs. Ballard

Mrs. Ballard

Chino Valley Unified School District is proud to announce the Teacher of the Month for April: Mrs. Jenda Ballard.



Jenda currently teaches PE and coaches AIA Cross Country and Softball at Chino Valley High School. She also is the co-sponsor of the National Honor Society. This past month, NHS participated in the Yavapai Big Brothers/Big Sisters Bowl for Kids’ Sake.

In addition to coaching Cross Country and Softball, Mrs. Ballard coaches the Unified Sports teams in Bocce, Basketball, Badminton, Soccer, and Track and Field. She is constantly provides opportunities for her students to compete around the state. Special Olympics AZ often brings other schools to observe Mrs. Ballard and her Unified Sports program at CVHS.

When asked how Mrs. Ballard feels about Unified Sports, Mrs. Ballard she responded: “Of all the teams I have ever coached, Unified Sports beats them all. At one of my first area competitions I read this quote on the back of a T-shirt worn by a volunteer: ‘Special Olympics is highly addictive and you may be hooked for life!’ I am without a doubt and unashamedly hooked. Every day. All the time. For life. Come out and watch us compete! Who knows … you might just get hooked too!”

Thank you, Mrs. Ballard, for all you do for the students at Chino Valley High School!

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.