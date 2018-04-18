Cooking with Diane: Meatball Stuffed Shells

Cheesy Meatball stuffed shells will be a big hit with the adults and kids in your family. Served with garlic bread and salad, it’s delicious!

1 package large shell pasta (use 36shells)

1 package frozen Italian Meat Balls

1 package sliced Provolone cheese

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

11/2 cups shredded Mozzarella cheese

1 jar Marinara sauce

Cook shells according to directions on box. Set aside to cool. Grease a 9x13 baking dish.

Cut each slice of Provolone cheese into fourths. Lay the cut pieces into each shell, they put a frozen meat ball in the shell with the cheese until all shells are filled. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese over shells.

Pour the Marinara sauce over all the shells. Top with the Mozzarella cheese.

Bake at 350 for 35 to 40 minutes.