Cougars’ golf posts win over Bagdad, Camp Verde in Prescott

PRESCOTT — Chino Valley’s golf team defeated friendly rivals Bagdad and Camp Verde in a home meet Tuesday afternoon at Antelope Hills Golf Course, delighting Cougars coach Jerry Behm.

“We had a very good day,” Behm said.

The Cougars compiled a gross team score of 210, followed by Bagdad, which carded a 214. Camp Verde did not report a score.



Bagdad’s Riley Young was the medalist for the day, firing a 46. For Chino Valley, Keller Rock scored a 47, followed closely by senior Jeffrey Shumate with a career-best 48.

“Keller had an excellent round going until hole No. 9,” Behm said. “He had one wayward shot, and a bush in the wrong place hurt his score. His work ethic and desire to be successful will allow him to overcome the bit of bad golf luck.”

Behm added that Shumate “has really stepped up his game in the past few matches.”

“He has focused on finishing his three-year tenure on the team on the top level,” the coach said. “Jeffrey has made me proud to be his coach. He came to us three years ago with zero golf experience. He worked diligently to make varsity.

“This year, when pressed for his varsity position, he has put more effort into keeping and advancing his position. However, what makes me proudest is he puts the same effort into his academics – he possesses a very mature balance of athletics and academics.”

UP NEXT

Behm said Chino Valley golf is finalizing the planning for the 5th Annual High Desert Invitational on Friday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28, at Antelope Hills. The Cougars closed the registration at 23 teams and plan to have 116 players competing. Seven of the Top 10 teams in Division III are playing in the event.

