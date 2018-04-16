Last day to register to vote in May 15 Special Election is today

Yavapai County Recorder Leslie Hoffman reminds voters that the last day to register to vote for the May 15 Special Election is today, Monday, April 16.

Visit the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office at 1015 Fair St., Room 228, Prescott, or 10 S. 6th St., Cottonwood, to register in person, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Or visit www.servicearizona.com to register online before midnight.

All registered voters who reside within Yavapai County are eligible to vote in this election. Early voting will begin Wednesday, April 18, through Election Day Tuesday, May 15.

To vote early in person, visit the Yavapai County Recorder’s Office in Prescott or Cottonwood from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or Election Day until 7 p.m.

Ballots go out to all eligible voters the week of April 23 through the U.S. Mail. Contact the department at 928-771-3248 after Monday, April 30, if you have not received your ballot.

Be sure to sign your affidavit envelope in your original handwriting.