P&Z sends hot asphalt mix plant to council

The Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission approved sending the request of a conditional use permit for a hot asphalt mix plant to the Chino Valley Town Council at its meeting Tuesday, April 2.

It’s a portable asphalt plant, and a rock crushing operation has been onsite since about 1999, said developer Jim Fletcher. The nearest asphalt plant is about 25 miles away as well, he added.

“We think it’s warranted at this point,” he said.

There are several other approvals Fletcher has to get too, said Development Services Director Jason Sanks. That includes an Arizona Department of Environmental Quality Air Quality Class 1 Permit, an Arizona Department of Water Resource Water Rights permit, Mine Safety and Health Administration Federal Mining Permit, and an ADOT Contractors-Furnished Materials Sources Permit.

The plant’s location is out on North Jasper Trail near the Haystack Subdivision, which is a county subdivision, he said.

It’s a location that makes sense because of low-density population and it is in the southeast edge of Chino Valley, Sanks said.

“The predominant winds are going to the east, northeast across the property. Any of the smells would carry off into state land for many, many miles,” he said. “We don’t believe it’s going to have a negative impact.”

The commissioners did approve of the conditional use permit, with the conditions of Fletcher complying with all federal, state and local regulations and completing required permits by state and federal authorities prior to the start of the plant.

P&Z Chairman Charles Merritt noted it does not have a time frame associated with it, which Commissioner Michael Bacon said was a two-edged sword. Its location is so far out, but the developer has been making use of the location for almost 20 years, Bacon said.

“I have mixed thoughts on it,” he said.

The matter will be brought before the Chino Valley Town Council in the near future.