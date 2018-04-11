Pet of the Week: Norman

My name is Norman! I am an approximately 5 1/2-year-old Labrador-Retriever mix. I came to the Chino Valley Animal Shelter as a stray and super skinny. I am starting to put some weight on, and boy, do I look good! The shelter staff report that I am very loving, walk nicely on a leash, seem to be friendly with other dogs, and great with kids. I come to you with lots of love to give. An active home would be ideal for me. I love my walks! Please stop by the shelter and meet me! Call or visit the shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or 928-636-4223, ext. 7.