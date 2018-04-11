National History Day contest winners

The Chino Valley High School National History Day Club recently had seven students compete at the AZ State NHD contest held at ASU Student Union on Saturday, March 31. Two students qualified to compete at NHD Nationals at the University of Maryland June 10-14 by finishing in second place in their competition categories at the AZ State contest. Madisen Cornelius in Individual Performance and Phoebe Dunn in Individual Web-site are excited to be representing CVHS NHD at NHD Nationals and competing with students from all 50 states plus Guam, American Samoa, and even South Korea and China. Tax Credit donations can be made to help fund their trip by calling the District Office at 636-2458 or contact Scott Sloat at ssloat@chinovalleyschools.com.