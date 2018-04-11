Free severe weather spotter training being offered

Representatives of the National Weather Service are coming to Prescott to conduct free training on severe weather spotting.

The training session will take place at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s (ERAU) Davis Learning Center auditorium from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 25.

“Please mark your calendars if you are interested in becoming a trained weather spotter or you simply want to learn more about how to identify severe weather,” said Curtis James, Professor of Meteorology at ERAU.

Participants will learn about thunderstorm development and structure; how to identify and report severe weather; and basic severe weather safety.