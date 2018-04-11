CVUSD Student of the Week: Charlie Crandell

It is my pleasure to award Charlie Crandell as the Student of the Week! Charlie deserves this recognition for many reasons. Charlie is an excellent student who shows outstanding character every day. He is a very responsible, motivated, and confident learner who loves to read at any chance he can get! I appreciate Charlie for always coming to school every day ready to learn with a positive attitude! His kind, caring, and respectful nature makes him a wonderful example to his peers. Charlie is a model student who, on a daily basis, sets a positive example for others by always making great choices and doing the right thing. He has a great work ethic that shows through his ability to excel in his academics. I can always count on Charlie for anything. I’m so proud of all his accomplishments, and am honored to be his teacher! — Ms. Hust

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.