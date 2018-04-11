Chino Valley Briefly: Chino Valley P&Z approves rezoning to PAD

Chino Valley P&Z approves rezoning to PAD

The Chino Valley Planning & Zoning Commission approved sending a zoning change at 1204 E. Perkinsville Road to the Chino Valley Town Council at its meeting Tuesday, April 2.

Should council members approve the change, the lot’s 44 acres will change from an agricultural zoning to Single Family Residential with a Planned Area Development Overlay. There is no development planned for the lot at this time though, according to Development Services Director Jason Sanks.

However, for when development starts, the commission placed the conditions of conforming with conceptual site, perimeter wall and landscape plans approved by Development Services with specific regard to location of pedestrian multi-use trail connecting with Perkinsville Road, perimeter landscaping along Perkinsville Road to Road 1 East, location of a park including two picnic tables and one ramada shall be provide and consulting with the public works department for a pullout for future transit for transportation.

PACO starts petition against pumped storage project

The Paulden Area Community Organization (PACO) is starting a committee to get signatures for a petition against the proposed Big Chino Pumped Storage project. The hope is to get 1,000 signatures, said PACO President Don Nowell, adding that a petition is how the library became possible.

“We’re the reason the library came out is all the people signing,” he said. “If we can stop (the Big Chino Pumped Storage project), we’re going to go ahead and try.”

With the organization selling its raffle tickets, being in front of businesses will help get people concerned and aware about the proposed project, Nowell said.

Town’s Community Outreach Meet and Greet is April 18

The Town of Chino Valley will be hosting its next Community Outreach Meet and Greet from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 18, at Overflow Coffee, 448 Highway 89, Chino Valley.

The featured presenter scheduled is Jason Sanks, Development Services director, who will be covering current and future projects.

The purpose of these sessions is to provide a forum for the public to interact with town administrators in a casual, relaxed setting to discuss topics, concerns and goals of the community. Locations will vary depending on date and subject.

For additional information on this and upcoming events, please contact informationofficer@chinoaz.net.

Dance set for May 4 with ‘Shades of Yesterday’

A dance, sponsored by the Ladies of St. Catherine Laboure, will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 4, at 2062 N. Highway 89, in the church hall. Tickets are $15 and include pizza and beverages. Come dance to the ’50s-’70s, and a bit of country by “Shades of Yesterday.” There will be a line dancing lesson from 5:30 to 6 p.m. For tickets, call Patty at 928-925-7903 between noon and 5 p.m.

Chino Valley board and committee applicants sought

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise, and enthusiasm to serve on the following Town Council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, Roads and Streets Committee, Senior Center Advisory Board, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled. First review to occur in mid-May.

Submit application or direct questions to: Town of Chino Valley, Attention: Town Clerk’s Office, 202 N. State Route 89, Chino Valley, AZ 86323, phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052, fax 928-636-2144 or vnipper@chinoaz.net.

‘Medicare 101’ is topic of April 12 presentation

“Medicare 101 – Making the Right Choice” is a free Senior Connection Speakers Bureau presentation to occur from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 12, at Prescott Valley Christian Church, 7655 E. Long Look Drive.

The presenter is Glenn Berkley, licensed state agent with Humana. Ever wonder what Medicare Parts A, B, C and D cover? Want to know if you’re eligible? Come learn about your Medicare options and get your questions answered.

RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@SeniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747. For a complete schedule of upcoming presentations, visit www.SeniorConnection.us.

New Horizons semi-formal benefit is April 21

New Horizons Disability Empowerment Center (NHDEC), 9400 E. Valley Road, Prescott Valley, is a disability empowerment campus providing members of our surrounding communities with multiple services. New Horizons has announced its upcoming Fundraiser Semi-Formal Benefit “Moving Forward Together,” to enhance our programs and our new gymnasium facility for the community. This benefit is being held from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at the St. Michaels Hotel, Crystal Ballroom. Come and enjoy cocktails, dinner, a silent auction with music and dancing performed by Little Larry Healey’s (classic rock, R&B, blues). Tickets for this semi-formal benefit are $50 per person and can be bought online. RSVP by April 13. For further information, see our website: www.nhdec.org.

Drought-tolerant landscaping workshop set for April 14

It’s Spring! Are you thinking about new landscaping? Are you wondering what to plant and where the water will come from?

Landscape architect T. Barnabas Kane will present a free drought-tolerant landscaping workshop when the Citizens Water Advocacy Group meets from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 14, at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation building, 882 Sunset Avenue, Prescott.

Using a residential case study, Kane will perform a site analysis to gain a full understanding of the conditions; run through all the potential water sources; prioritize water use; and discuss active and passive rainwater harvesting. From a supply-and-demand perspective, he will analyze the available water as it relates to the landscape and discuss how to approach net-zero water use.

Workshop participants will then actually design a landscape, specify plants for particular locations, and develop a working plant list. Bring your iPads, notepads and your love for the landscape.

At the workshop and/or at CWAG’s April 21 Earth Day booth, register for a free rain barrel donated by C-A-L Ranch with a diverter donated by a CWAG member.

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. also on April 14, Kane will present “Understanding Rainwater Harvesting” as part of Librarypalooza at the Prescott Public Library.

For more information, call 928-445-4218, email info@cwagaz.org or visit www.cwagaz.org.

Brain and body health seminar is April 22

Healthy living tips for your brain and body will be offered in a seminar by the Alzheimer’s Association, to be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, April 22, at Prescott’s Temple B’rith Shalom, 2077 Brohner Way, Prescott.

Advice on keeping your mind and body healthy will include exercise, diet and nutrition, cognitive activity, social engagement, reminders on what you can do now and resources that are available to all.



The presenter will be Kathy Marzec. After retiring as a training and development manager, she decided to use those skills to give back to the community as a volunteer with Alzheimer’s Association chapters in Connecticut and Prescott. Her mother passed away from Alzheimer’s in 2016 and both her mother’s and father’s families have several members who have been victims of the disease.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support research, and promotion of brain health. Its mission is to eliminate the disease.

Admission to the program on April 22 is free, but reservations must be made before April 18. Call 1-800- 272-3900 to reserve your seat.

University Women scholarship ‘tea party’ event is April 20

American Association of University Women (AAUW) Prescott invites the community to its second annual scholarship fundraiser, The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party, an Art-Full Afternoon in the Yavapai College Richard Marcusen Garden, from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 20.

Cost is $45 per person and includes music, tapas and tarts, wine tasting and non-alcoholic beverages. Tours of the sculptures and award-winning irises of the garden will be led by Yavapai College students and members of the Iris Society. Three local musical groups will be performing in various locations throughout the garden.

All proceeds from this event will go to AAUW scholarships for Yavapai College students.

Deadline for reservations is April 16. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.yc.edu/gardenparty or by mailing a check to AAUW Prescott, P.O. Box 10881, Prescott, AZ 86304.

Register for football, cheer season this month

Chino Valley Cougars early registration is open. Visit the new website anytime during the month of April to register your athlete for the 2018 football and cheerleading season: http://tshq.bluesombrero.com/cvyfc.

Payment plans are available through the website.

Chino Valley Library book sale underway

Friends of the Chino Valley Library book sale for April is inspirational books. All proceeds benefit the Chino Valley Library located at 1020 W. Palomino Road. For more information, call 928-636-2687.

Planning for town’s 50th begins; meeting is today

The Town of Chino Valley will be turning 50! Town officials want to throw a big party with lots of community involvement. The big event will occur in conjunction with the town’s annual First Territorial Capital Days celebration in September 2020.

Councilmember Mike Best, chair of the committee that will determine the scope of the celebration and coordinate the various activities, invites interested citizens to the committee’s first meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road. Your ideas and participation are most welcome.

Taco dinner, auction benefit band programs

The Chino Valley Band-Aides is a nonprofit 501c3 organization and booster club whose purpose is to promote and support the Chino Valley Unified School District’s band programs at both Heritage Middle School and Chino Valley High School.

The group is having a Taco Dinner and Silent Auction for the community to raise money for the various band events. The dinner will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Chino Valley High School, 760 E. Center Street, Chino Valley.

NACOG fall prevention workshop ongoing

A “Matter of Balance” fall prevention workshop, sponsored by NACOG Area Agency on Aging, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesdays through May 23, at the Pioneer Home, 300 S. McCormick St., Prescott. For more information, contact Beth Brehio at 928-775-9993 ext. 4272 or bbrehio@nacog.org.

ERAU book drive to benefit Navajo Nation

“Books collected in the quad-city area by the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University national honor society of Phi Kappa Phi will be given to the Tuba City Library and other sites to be determined on the Navajo Reservation,” said Anne Boetcher, chapter president.

Those wishing to donate books can take them to the Hazy Library, the Jack L. Hunt Student Center, or the STEM Center, where bins will be placed for donations.



These categories of books are especially wanted, book drive organizers said: anything dealing with Native American topics, how-to-do books, biographies, fiction for all ages, movies and DVDs.



The book drive runs through April 30.



People Who Care orientation meeting April 11

There will be a People Who Care volunteer and orientation meeting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at the People Who Care office at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St.

People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive because of age-related and/or physical limitations. This allows an individual to continue living in their own homes and remain independent as long as safely possible.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and enrolled Neighbors live. The majority of our neighbors live alone.

People Who Care offers volunteer assistance with a one to one situation by helping with: transportation to healthcare/business appointments, grocery shopping, personal paperwork, visiting, caregiver relief, and more.

Reaching out and assisting our neighbors is a “feel good” opportunity for both the person volunteering and the one receiving the volunteer assistance. Call the Prescott office at 928-445-2480 to enroll.

Candidate packets are available at Town Hall

The Town of Chino Valley has its primary election set for Tuesday, Aug. 28, and its general election for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The town’s elected offices open for candidacy are the following: mayor, which has a two-year term; one council position with a two-year term; and three council positions with four-year terms.

Anyone who wants to run for any of these offices must be able to register to vote, must be 18 or older, live within the town limits of Chino Valley, and have resided within the town for one year.

Candidate packets are available at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 202 Highway 89, by appointment with Town Clerk Jami Lewis. Prospective candidates have until Wednesday, May 30, to file the necessary papers with Lewis, who can be reached at 928-636-2646 ext. 1052.

Chino Valley Citizens Academy is underway

Get a close-up and in-depth look at Chino Valley’s government through the eight-week academy, moderated by Mayor Darryl Croft. It meets weekly, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday nights, through April 19.

Sessions, which began March 1 (attend one or all), will be led by a variety of local leaders, including the town’s elected officials, department staff and local civic and service organization leaders, and participants will have the opportunity to discuss issues directly with the mayor, vice mayor, council members, town staff, community leaders and others.

Sessions are being held at Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89, except for one session held at the Fire Station, 1133 W. Road 3N.

Participate in this program is free. Reservation can be made by visiting www.chinovalley.org. For information, call 928-636-2646 ext. 1395 or 1203.

CV Police Department Citizen Academy ongoing

Learn about the Chino Valley Police Department from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through April 18, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 21 and 28, at the Police Shooting Range classroom, 2178 Sergeant Dee Barnes Way. Call to register early as space is limited: Laurie, 928-636-4223 ext. 8.

Participants will meet the police officers who patrol Chino Valley streets and neighborhoods, experience firsthand some of the training officers go through in the shooting simulator, see vehicles and equipment used by the department, learn about Citizens on Patrol volunteers, see K-9 demonstrations and gain a deeper understanding of how cases are investigated and processed through the legal system.