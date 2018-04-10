Embry-Riddle women sit atop Cal-Pac leaderboard after day one in Mesa

Nicole Lopes leads the field with 2-over par 146; Men tied for 2nd

MESA — With four players wearing Embry-Riddle blue and gold atop the 2018 Cal-Pac Golf Championship leaderboard, it would take a miracle for another club to overcome the 70-stroke lead the Eagles possess after day-one action wrapped up Monday afternoon.

Nicole Lopes turned in a 2-over par 146 after two rounds of golf Monday to take a four-stroke lead over teammate Jessica Williams for an individual Cal-Pac title at Mesa Country Club.

Williams shot a 77 in round one Monday, but fired a 1-over par 73 in round two for a 150 overall heading into Tuesday’s third and final round. Elle Carlson finished with a 156 (+12) and is tied for third place overall with Trae Jones, who struggled in round two after shooting a 2-over par 74.

The Embry-Riddle women as a team shot a 603 (+27) in Mesa, while Marymount College is second with a 673 (+97). Simpson University is third with a 714 (+138).

MEN TIED FOR 2ND

Matt Andrews turned in a 6-over par 150 card after two rounds of golf Monday to put him in the conversation for a Cal-Pac title entering play Tuesday in Mesa.

Andrews shot an even-par 72 in round one, but missed a few pars in round two to grab a 78 (+6) for fifth overall.

Kyle Peterson finished tied for seventh with a 151 (+7), while Jacob Turner was tied for ninth overall with an 8-over par 152.

Embry-Riddle is tied for second as a team with a 610 (+34), while Marymount College leads the field with a 12-over par 588. Sierra Nevada is tied with Embry-Riddle, while Benedictine-Mesa is fourth with a 614 (+38).

UP NEXT

Day two of the 2018 Cal-Pac Golf Championship is scheduled for today in Mesa. Tee time was unavailable at press time.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is sports editor for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Email bbergner@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.