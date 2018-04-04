Subcommittee gets first look at reformatted development code

Chino Valley’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) Update Subcommittee got its first look at the first version of a reformatted code at its meeting Wednesday, March 28.

The reformatted code, titled Version One, came after direction from the subcommittee’s first meeting in October to restructure the code and make it more usable, according to Development Services Director Jason Sanks.

“We anticipate an extensive amount of content changes to serve our needs as we grow,” Sanks said. “We’ve had significant growth pressures in the last year and it’s likely to continue. We need a code to serve our needs.”

After initial review indicated such needs as additional zoning districts, closing significant gaps in land use definitions and inconsistent application of the code; the new format compresses 20 pages into six, borrowing an improved-upon structure from the Town of Gilbert, he said. It makes it more sophisticated and easier to read, such as having long-form definitions for land uses and development standards that are long-form listed.

The intent of the subcommittee is to establish a path for revising, editing, adding content and improving the code and this reformatted version makes quick code amendments possible, he said. This will make it so a person doesn’t look through it and find outdated information because a law might have passed a couple years ago, said Subcommittee Member and Councilman Corey Mendoza.

“We want the public to be able to go here and see what the rules are currently, Mendoza said.

A matrix of all the desired changes will be kept as well, making it so when Version One becomes Version Two, the subcommittee will be able to see what changed between versions, Sanks said. There may be different versions after updating the UDO is completed and when all the versions are lined up it will be possible to see what changed, when it changed, who asked for the change, who initiated the change, what change was requested, whether it was put in the code or not and why, he said.

This also helps staff down the line as they can say something was considered previously but it wasn’t incorporated into the code and provide a reason why, said Town Manager Cecilia Grittman.

A secondary document also allows taking inventory of permitted uses in the town’s zoning districts and reconciles them against the definitions list, Sanks said, noting he did a suggested land use rewrite which matches the code. It includes the long form text based definition, how it was reformatted to be more succinct and how it was defined in the code, he said. If there is no definition, it goes on his to-do list to research definitions and propose one as new content at a following meeting.

The next UDO Update Subcommittee meeting, Wednesday, April 28, will see identification of stakeholder groups who Sanks said are the best people who should have input for different sections of the code.