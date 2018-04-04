People & Places: ‘Pasghettis’ open for business

Italian food, who doesn’t love it?! Nathan and MaryAnn Haverstock of Chino Valley do love it and that is why they recently opened their Pasghettis Pasta Joint restaurant in Chino.

“We have been talking about having our own restaurant for a few years and last year we decided to make that leap. We wanted the name to be family friendly and since both our kids, Zalen and Darletta, used to call spaghetti ‘pasghetti’ that is what we decided to name it. All of our family helped us to renovate the restaurant and get it ready to open, in fact most of our family works here too,” said Nathan.

Both MaryAnn and Nathan grew up in the restaurant business and Nathan has been a head chef for the past 17 years.

“We grind all our own meats, all the salads are freshly made daily, and Nathan makes all the sauces and desserts from scratch, as we want everything to be as fresh as possible,” MaryAnn said.

Pasghettis serves many delicious Italian dishes such as Stromboli (a dough crust stuffed with meat, veggies and cheese), also another favorite is Saltimbocca (chicken breast stuffed with mozzarella and Asiago cheese, fresh basil, and wrapped in panchetta), and decadent desserts such as Tiramisu cake, chocolate cannoli cake and more. All dinner entries come with two sides also and, of course, they also have a Kiddie menu.

“We are currently working on having a banquet area in the restaurant, and also on getting our liquor license, but people are welcome to bring their own beer and wine when they dine,” said Nathan. “We believe people deserve to have fresh food when they go out to eat and we strive to give our customers fresh quality food.”

Pasghettis is located at 1150 N. Highway 89 (former Ugly Green) open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. then 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. (reservations are recommended for dinner hours); Sundays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Call 928-636-2921.