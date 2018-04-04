Increase in starting firefighter wage at CAFMA proposed

Last year, the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) hired on five new firefighters.

“They’re great guys,” said Mike Kontz, vice president of the United Yavapai Fire Fighters Association, a local labor group, and president of the CAFMA chapter.

That said, there were only 30 applicants for the positions.

“We see that as a huge problem,” Kontz told CAFMA’s board of directors on Monday, March 26, during their regular monthly meeting. “That’s ridiculously low. We should be seeing numbers like 100 to 200 people testing, and we should be seeing people from all over the state, if not even from out of the state testing for us.”

To address the apparent recruitment issue, Kontz — on behalf of the United Yavapai Fire Fighters Association — is proposing that the authority raise its starting firefighter wage from $14 to $14.71 by dropping the bottom two steps on its wage scale. If approved, it would cost the authority about an additional $320,000 a year, said Dave Tharp, chief of administration for CAFMA.

For many years, firefighter wages were not addressed by the local labor groups due to the financial restraints that the districts were going through, Kontz said. That started to change last year, when they convinced CAFMA to raise its overall wages for its employees by 2 percent in fiscal year 2017-2018. However, Kontz and others don’t believe that 2 percent is enough for those on the lower end of the pay scale since Arizona started raising its minimum wage in 2017.



“Minimum wage is going up every year until 2020, so that’s obviously going to cause more and more problems as time goes if we don’t do something about it,” Kontz said.

CAFMA Fire Chief Scott Freitag agrees it is a concern.

“I’ve seen signs around town for fast food restaurants or entry-level warehouse making the same as a starting firefighter that has a lot of training behind them,” Freitag said.

The reason it’s a perceived problem is that fire agencies throughout the state are beginning to hire more now that the economy has mostly recovered from the Great Recession, and most are paying their employees more than CAFMA is, which puts CAFMA at a significant competitive disadvantage when trying to attract new talent.



For instance, Kontz heard that Tucson Fire Department is currently trying to hire a bunch of new firefighters.

“If their starting wage is $6,000 to $8,000 higher than ours, you get an 18-year-old kid who’s not necessarily set in place here, what’s to keep him from uprooting and going to Tucson, or not testing with us and spend all his time testing for Tucson?” Kontz said.

Before CAFMA’s board approved the 2 percent wage increase last year, the authority was dead last on a wage and benefits survey taken by the authority last year that included 17 other fire agencies in Arizona. With that 2 percent increase, it now sits fifth from the bottom in the 24th percentile. If the proposed increase for starting firefighters is approved for the fiscal year 2018-2019 budget, then that would bump CAFMA into the 35th percentile.

“The board in the past has stated that they would like to see us at the 50th percentile, and strive to be at the 75th percentile,” Kontz said. “Considering how professional our guys are and how they’re looked at in the state, I think that’s a good goal to look at. We deserve it.”

All three fire boards – CAFMA, Central Yavapai Fire District and Chino Valley Fire District – will be considering the proposal and its feasibility during a public total budget review meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, April 9, at CAFMA’s headquarters in Prescott Valley, 8603 E. Eastridge Dr.