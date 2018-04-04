Higher water rates go into effect in July

The Chino Valley Town Council voted to raise the town’s water rates and water and wastewater buy-in fees by 3 percent over five years, while decreasing wastewater rates by 3 percent, following a public hearing at its meeting Tuesday, March 27.

The new rates go into effect Sunday, July 1, and residents will see the change in their August bills, said Finance Director Joe Duffy.

The town does not take adopting rates for the community lightly, Duffy said.

“It’s something that we really do a lot of studying, we really think about before we move forward with it,” he said. “We do have a responsibility to make sure that we run our utilities like a business, like an enterprise fund and, unfortunately, our costs have gone up just like everybody else’s.”

There have been several rate changes in the past few years, Duffy said. In February 2013, there was a five-year rate increase for water and wastewater and, in December 2015, wastewater rates were frozen, he said.

Council had three options to consider for the water rates, water and wastewater buy-in fees: no rate increase, the 3 percent rate increase each year for five years, and a 5 percent rate increase each year for five years.

There were also three options for the wastewater rates: no rate increase, a 3 percent rate increase each year for five years, and a 3 percent one-time rate decrease.

Council approved the increase 6-1 with Councilwoman Annie Lane casting the sole ‘nay’ vote. Lane said she was in favor of the 5 percent increase along with the one-time rate decrease in wastewater fees.

“I personally … would be in favor of option three for the water enterprise fund, offset by option three with the 3 percent one-time decrease in the wastewater enterprise fund. As justification, the difference of $11 per month in five years would be to do the one-time rate decrease because the buy-in fees are going up,” Lane said.

The current water rate, for an average usage of 7,500 gallons per month, is $38.89. A 3 percent increase would take that to $41.09 in July, increasing to $42.32 in 2019, $43.59 in 2020, $44.90 in 2021 and $46.24 in 2022.

Additionally, the current water buy-in fee for residential three-quarter- and one-inch meters is $4,000 and a 3 percent increase makes it $4,120 in July, $4,243.60 in 2019, $4,370.91 in 2020, $4,502,04 in 2021 and $4,637.10 in 2022. The current residential wastewater buy-in fee is $6,000. The 3 percent increase makes it $6,180 in July, $6,365.40 in 2019, $6,556.36 in 2020, $6,253.05 in 2021 and $6,955.64 in 2022.

The 3 percent increase would mean the town has a net income cash basis of $98,753 and it would also pay the General Fund back over the next five years, Duffy said. The water system currently owes the General Fund about $674,000.

A BREAK?

During the public hearing, Chino Valley resident Donna Armstrong noted every time the rates are brought to council, they seem to constantly go up. Armstrong said she wondered when there was going to be a break.

“These people are paying huge amounts of money and the whole idea of getting our own sewer system and getting all of this stuff, it was going to benefit the people here,” she said. “I’m not seeing anybody getting a break.”

WASTEWATER

Council also voted unanimously for the wastewater rate decrease with Vice Mayor Lon Turner stating in 2012, council raised it because they had to because the town was in trouble financially. And, they got to a point where it felt like the rates could be frozen in 2015, Turner said.

“I’d like to cut our sewer rates by 3 percent a year for the next five years, but I also agree we can take a 3 percent decrease this year, look at it again next year and the year after that and make sure we’re still in alignment so we don’t put ourselves in a jam right now,” he said. “My wish would be to decrease it by 3 percent this year and look at it again next year. If we can decrease by 3 percent for five years, that puts our residents in the same category as most of the rest of the community as far as what they’re paying for sewer rates.”

The current wastewater rate for residential customers is $64.14. The 3 percent decrease effective in July drops that to $62.14. The decrease affects the town by about $50,000 in income, but it still gives the town a positive cash income, Duffy said.