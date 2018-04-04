Fire board: Replacing phone system, bond refinancing, addressing conduct policy

CAFMA REPLACING PHONE SYSTEM

The Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority’s board has approved the purchase and installation of a completely new Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system for the entire authority at a cost of $77,977.16.

VoIP is a technology that allows voice calls to be made using a broadband Internet connection instead of a regular (or analog) phone line.

The authority recently discovered that their current VoIP system has a number of issues, none of which can be fixed without replacing the system.

“The system is going to fail, it’s already failed twice, and when it goes down, we have no way to bring it back up; and that’s every phone system within our agencies’ boundaries,” CAFMA Fire Chief Scott Freitag told the board on Monday, March 26.

The current VoIP system was already a dated system when adopted by the Central Yavapai Fire District about five years, Freitag said.



“That’s why it’s past its service life at five years,” Freitag said.

“The systems that we’re looking at now would be new systems. We’re not making the same decisions that were made five years ago by a different administration.”

CYFD BOND REFINANCING

The Central Yavapai Fire District (CYFD) board has directed the district’s staff to begin a bond refinancing process through Stifel, a financial services holding company.

A 10-year interest rate being paid by CYFD on $3.75 million in bonds is currently at 4 percent and will gradually hike up to 4.5 percent by the end of the 10 years.

Stifel estimates it can bring that percentage down to about 3.1 percent (including the cost of its services).

Now that the board has agreed to work with Stifel, the company has about a two-week turnaround to proposition banks and receive bids on the bonds.

If Stifel does not come back to the board with an attractive deal, the board can choose to terminate the arrangement at no cost to the fire district, said Paul Gales of Greenberg Traurig, who is part of the placement team working on the project.

“There are no costs to the district unless a financing is consummated,” Gales said.

SPELLED OUT CONDUCT POLICY

In response to behaviors exhibited by members of the public during recent fire board meetings, the boards of the CYFD, CVFD and CAFMA have officially posted a notice in its designated board rooms outlining the general rules of conduct that the public must abide by when attending the meetings.

“These are unspoken rules,” said CAFMA Fire Chief Scott Freitag. “I think any town, city, fire district or any other entity that has a board expects that people will conduct themselves in a professional manner and follow generally accepted, common, sensible rules of conduct.”

For instance, the notice states: “Meetings are open to the public, but not as a public forum. Civility, courtesy and respect will be maintained at all times.”

It then goes into further detail as to what that means and how the board may respond if the rules of conduct are violated.

“It captures the essence in the statutes of how business should be conducted,” Freitag said.

The next regular monthly fire board meetings will take place on Monday, April 23, in the Town of Chino Valley’s council chambers, 202 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

Board times vary, but usually the CVFD board meeting begins at 4 p.m., followed by the CAFMA board and then the CYFD board.