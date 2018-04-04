Council authorizes right-of-way purchase

The Chino Valley Town Council, at its meeting Tuesday, March 27, authorized Mayor Darryl Croft, Town Manager Cecilia Grittman and Town Attorney Phyllis Smiley to acquire the right-of-way on Road 1 East from Road 3 South to Picacho Boulevard.



The property is part of an ongoing project that was required to be completed by the town because of an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation for the roundabout at Road 4 South and Highway 89, Smiley said. The land in question is one-quarter mile long, said Public Works Director Frank Marbury with Grittman mentioning it is 23 feet wide.

“We’ve gotten most of the properties but this property is a problem,” she said. “When we first looked at it, it looked like the town owned it. When we went to find out how the town owned it, we found out the town probably does not own it.”

When the title company looked at the property, it went back to the patent which granted it to the original owners and found the last transaction was in 1979, Smiley said.

County records and the title company state the property is still owned by the couple who bought it years ago, but are certain they are probably long gone, she added.

The town is going to try to contact the owners and comply with the statutes that require a letter be sent to the owners offering to purchase it, Smiley said.

It may have to go to condemnation, which is when a government seizes private property and compensates the owner, she said. If that happens, the matter comes back to the Town Council which would need to approve the transaction, Smiley said.

To clarify, Grittman stated the town already owns the right-of-way on each side of the property.

“It’s not really a piece that’s necessarily worth anything to anybody else,” she said. “I don’t know what happened in the record keeping.”