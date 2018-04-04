Cooking with Diane: Spring Carrot-Apple Salad

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: April 4, 2018 5:58 a.m.

    • What a delightful, light and healthy salad this is to have with your first picnic of the season. Hope you’ll try it.

    3 tablespoons Olive or avocado oil

    4 tablespoons orange juice

    ‘zest from one orange

    3 teaspoons rice vinegar

    1/4 cup sugar

    1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

    3 cups shredded carrots

    1 cup chopped cabbage

    1 crisp red apple (chopped)

    1/2 cup fresh cilantro (chopped)

    3 tablespoons sunflower seeds

    Whisk oil, orange juice, vinegar, cinnamon,sugar, and zest in a large bowl. Add all other ingredients , toss well, then chill for at least 1 hour before serving.

