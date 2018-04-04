Cooking with Diane: Spring Carrot-Apple Salad

What a delightful, light and healthy salad this is to have with your first picnic of the season. Hope you’ll try it.

3 tablespoons Olive or avocado oil

4 tablespoons orange juice

‘zest from one orange

3 teaspoons rice vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

3 cups shredded carrots

1 cup chopped cabbage

1 crisp red apple (chopped)

1/2 cup fresh cilantro (chopped)

3 tablespoons sunflower seeds

Whisk oil, orange juice, vinegar, cinnamon,sugar, and zest in a large bowl. Add all other ingredients , toss well, then chill for at least 1 hour before serving.