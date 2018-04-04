Chino Valley Briefly: Register for football, cheer season

Register for football, cheer season

Chino Valley Cougars early registration is open. Visit the new website anytime during the month of April to register your athlete for the 2018 football and cheerleading season: http://tshq.bluesombrero.com/cvyfc.

Payment plans are available through the website.

Chino Valley Library book sale underway

Friends of the Chino Valley Library book sale for April is inspirational books. All proceeds benefit the Chino Valley Library located at 1020 W. Palomino Road. For more information, call 928-636-2687.

Planning for town’s 50th begins

The Town of Chino Valley will be turning 50! Town officials want to throw a big party with lots of community involvement. The big event will occur in conjunction with the town’s annual First Territorial Capital Days celebration in September 2020.

Councilmember Mike Best, chair of the committee that will determine the scope of the celebration and coordinate the various activities, invites interested citizens to the committee’s first meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 W. Butterfield Road. Your ideas and participation are most welcome.

Taco dinner, auction benefit band programs

The Chino Valley Band-Aides is a nonprofit 501c3 organization and booster club whose purpose is to promote and support the Chino Valley Unified School District’s band programs at both Heritage Middle School and Chino Valley High School.

The group is having a Taco Dinner and Silent Auction for the community to raise money for the various band events. The dinner will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Chino Valley High School, 760 E. Center Street, Chino Valley.

Fall prevention workshop ongoing

A “Matter of Balance” fall prevention workshop, sponsored by NACOG Area Agency on Aging, will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, April 4 through May 23, at the Pioneer Home, 300 S. McCormick St., Prescott. For more information, contact Beth Brehio at 928-775-9993 ext. 4272 or bbrehio@nacog.org.

Alumni launch scholarship fundraiser

The Prescott University of Arizona Alumni Association and the Northern Arizona University Prescott Alumni Chapter have announced a joint scholarship fundraising day trip for alumni and the general public.

Enjoy a luxurious bus trip to the Yavapai College Campus/Southwest Wine Center for an informative tour, a four-flight wine tasting and a gourmet luncheon from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday, April 13.



Meet at the circle at the Yavapai College Campus (flagpole), 1100 E Sheldon St., Prescott, at 9 a.m. Southwest Wine Center wines will be available for sale and a wine-related drawing will be held.

Approximately $40 of the $75 per person ticket, is a tax deductible contribution for scholarship purposes of the respective University’s Prescott Alumni Chapter. First choice of the scholarships will be for Yavapai College students who will be transferring for the junior year at one of the two schools. Attendees will receive a receipt for the charitable donation.

Deadline to RSVP is Monday, April 9. To register by mail, send your check payable to your respective alumni association. Include a note with the name of the event and the names of the persons attending to: UofA Alumni Association, Attn: Rhonda Rugg, 1111 N. Cherry Ave., Tucson, AZ 85006, or NAU Alumni Association, Brianna R. Lorents ’09, Alumni Chapter Coordinator, Office of Alumni Engagement, P.O. Box 6034, Flagstaff, AZ 86011.

For information, contact Madalyn Hemminghaus (UofA) at 602-827-2190, or Brianna Lorents (NAU) at 928-523-3811.

ERAU book drive to benefit Navajos

“Books collected in the quad-city area by the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University national honor society of Phi Kappa Phi will be given to the Tuba City Library and other sites to be determined on the Navajo Reservation,” said Anne Boetcher, chapter president.

Those wishing to donate books can take them to the Hazy Library, the Jack L. Hunt Student Center, or the STEM Center, where bins will be placed for donations.



These categories of books are especially wanted, book drive organizers said: anything dealing with Native American topics, how-to-do books, biographies, fiction for all ages, movies and DVDs.



The book drive runs through April 30.



People Who Care meeting April 11

There will be a People Who Care volunteer and orientation meeting from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 11, at the People Who Care office at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St.

People Who Care volunteers provide caring non-medical assistance for adults unable to drive because of age-related and/or physical limitations. This allows an individual to continue living in their own homes and remain independent as long as safely possible.

People Who Care is a community-based nonprofit with programs in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Dewey and Chino Valley. Volunteers help in the community where they and enrolled Neighbors live. The majority of our neighbors live alone.

People Who Care offers volunteer assistance with a one to one situation by helping with: transportation to healthcare/business appointments, grocery shopping, personal paperwork, visiting, caregiver relief, and more.

Reaching out and assisting our neighbors is a “feel good” opportunity for both the person volunteering and the one receiving the volunteer assistance. Call the Prescott office at 928-445-2480 to enroll.

Smart Driver TEK courses this month

Buy a new car today and you get more than one owner’s manual with your purchase. And the larger of the books will be the one for all the electronic technology that is installed on your new vehicle. It is enough to make older drivers decide to keep “old Betsy” a bit longer. As part of AARP’s national support of senior drivers, they have joined with academic and corporate sponsors to bring a new workshop to communities to give senior drivers more information on the technologies used in vehicles and how it makes them safer for senior drivers.

Cars are becoming more technologically advanced every day and show no sign of slowing down. These features are great for all drivers but especially helpful to older drivers. For example, as we age our reflexes, for one thing, slow down some. If you don’t notice as quickly that a car is slowing in front of you, the warning alert and/or the application of automatic braking may make a big difference in the outcome of that day’s trip to the store or doctor.

Smart Driver TEK is a 90-minute workshop to help you understand current and evolving vehicle safety technologies, how to use them and to recognize how these technologies might enhance your driving safety and extend your safe driving years. Two of these no cost workshops will be in Prescott on April 10 and 13. For more information, or to register, please visit www.aarp.org/findaworkshop or call us at 888-227-7669.

Free clothing giveaway at First So. Baptist

There will be a free clothing giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Friday and Saturday, April 6-7, at First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 N. Highway 89, in Chino Valley.

There will be clothes for all ages, housewares, etc.

Look for the signs and come join us. Call 928-636-2014 for more information.

Packets for candidates are available

The Town of Chino Valley has its primary election set for Tuesday, Aug. 28, and its general election for Tuesday, Nov. 6.

The town’s elected offices open for candidacy are the following: mayor, which has a two-year term; one council position with a two-year term; and three council positions with four-year terms.

Anyone who wants to run for any of these offices must be able to register to vote, must be 18 or older, live within the town limits of Chino Valley, and have resided within the town for one year.

Candidate packets are available at the Town Clerk’s Office in Town Hall, 202 Highway 89, by appointment with Town Clerk Jami Lewis. Prospective candidates have until Wednesday, May 30, to file the necessary papers with Lewis, who can be reached at 928-636-2646 ext. 1052.

Citizens Academy is underway

Get a close-up and in-depth look at Chino Valley’s government through the eight-week academy, moderated by Mayor Darryl Croft. It meets weekly, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday nights, through April 19.

Sessions, which began March 1 (attend one or all), will be led by a variety of local leaders, including the town’s elected officials, department staff and local civic and service organization leaders, and participants will have the opportunity to discuss issues directly with the mayor, vice mayor, council members, town staff, community leaders and others.

Sessions are being held at Town Hall, 202 N. Highway 89, except for one session held at the Fire Station, 1133 W. Road 3N.

Participate in this program is free. Reservation can be made by visiting www.chinovalley.org. For information, call 928-636-2646 ext. 1395 or 1203.

Police Department Citizen Academy

Learn about the Chino Valley Police Department from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays, through April 18, and 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays, April 21 and 28, at the Police Shooting Range classroom, 2178 Sergeant Dee Barnes Way. Call to register early as space is limited: Laurie, 928-636-4223 ext. 8.

Participants will meet the police officers who patrol Chino Valley streets and neighborhoods, experience firsthand some of the training officers go through in the shooting simulator, see vehicles and equipment used by the department, learn about Citizens on Patrol volunteers, see K-9 demonstrations and gain a deeper understanding of how cases are investigated and processed through the legal system.

Deadline for Studio Tour is April 6

Friday, April 6, is the final deadline for applications for the 11th annual Prescott Area Artist Studio Tour, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 5-7.

Applications are available on the Studio Tour website: www.PrescottStudioTour.com. If you would like more information, please email: info@PrescottStudioTour.com.

The Studio Tour is open to all artists in the quad-city area: Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Paulden, Dewey-Humboldt, Mayer and the surrounding areas. So far, over 60 artists have applied to be in this year’s Tour.

This is a juried show. Participation fee is $175. Mediums include ceramics; digital art; drawing/pastels; furniture; glass; jewelry; metal; mixed media; acrylic, oil and watercolor painting; photography; printmaking; sculpture; textiles/wearables and woodworking.

If juried into the tour, artists may choose to be in their own studio, be a host studio for other juried artists, or be included in another host studio.

Last year this free, self-guided tour featured 59 juried artists at 39 private studios throughout the Quad Cities. These artists exhibit locally, nationally and internationally. Photos and information about last year’s Tour can be found on the Studio Tour website.