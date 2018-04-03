Yavapai sweeps Mesa, claims 6th straight win

PRESCOTT — Kylie Brown went 3 for 4 with a home run, four RBIs and three runs scored, leading Yavapai College’s softball team to a 13-5 win in Game 1 and an eventual twin-bill sweep of Mesa Community College Tuesday afternoon at Bill Vallely Field.

The Roughriders won the second game, 7-0, in ACCAC play, staying within striking distance of Eastern Arizona College atop the conference’s Division I standings.

Yavapai’s league record improved to 26-6. Eastern Arizona, swept by ACCAC D-II frontrunner Phoenix College on Saturday, took two from Chandler-Gilbert CC, 7-2 and 6-3, on Tuesday. The Gila Monsters are now 28-6.

Yavapai, which ran its winning streak to six, opened an eight-game home stand with conviction. Leading 4-1 through 3-1/2 innings in Game 1, the Roughriders exploded for eight runs in the fourth to put away Mesa in a run-ruled five frames.

In addition to Brown’s heroics, Neenah Pangilinan (3 for 4, RBI, two runs scored), Jaydee Boursaw (2 for 4, two RBIs), Makea-Al Kaluau (2 for 3, three runs scored) and Mariah Kalamaras (2 for 3) aided in Yavapai’s 13-hit effort.

Roughriders starting pitcher Jaya Allen garnered the win, allowing one run on one hit, striking out nine and walking one in four innings. Kiana Spencer pitched the fifth, surrendering four runs on two hits, fanning one and walking three.

In Game 2, four different Yavapai players swatted a homer, including Boursaw (two RBIs), Brown, Meredith Clark and Kaluau. Brown, who tallied three RBIs, and Katelyn Kubitschek each hit a double, too.

Santana Parra started at pitcher for the Roughriders and sparkled, tossing a five-hit shutout with four strikeouts in seven innings for the victory. Fifty-three of her 73 pitches were strikes.

UP NEXT

Yavapai plays host to Central Arizona College (18-14 going into Tuesday) at noon and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 7, at Vallely Field in Prescott. The Roughriders and Vaqueras split their opening series Feb. 20 in Coolidge.

Mesa CC will have a week to prepare for a trip to Eastern Arizona in Thatcher. Their doubleheader is scheduled for noon and 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 10.

Doug Cook is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.