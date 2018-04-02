Letter: Lack of competence

Editor:

Every time I read about the lack of competence and common sense with our state lawmakers, it upsets me. There should be an ongoing independent review board that looks at, and submits any and all laws which are on the books to our state law makers so they can re-write a submitted “stupid law” and bring it into the twenty first century. It really is embarrassing when there is no logical or justifiable reason to have antiquated laws on the books that do not fit the crime. And, that is my suggestion to all politicians, their actions must be and should be “logical and justifiable.” If those two words cannot be met with simplicity when conducting business then do not do it.

Ronald Leanderts

Chino Valley