Obituary: Jeremiah Gene Linnertz

Jeremiah Gene Linnertz, 1998-2017, 19 years of age. Plane Crash, Gone but never forgotten. Jeremy would like you to know that his work here on earth is done. He received a call, an offer that he could not refuse. This offer came with great rewards and a promised reunion with his beloved Grandpa Windsor. Jeremy was given the gift of life and now has been asked to give it back. This was hard but the call was made and in Jeremy’s true spirit, he did not refuse.



Jeremy is survived by his mother, Wendy Windsor, and his father, Jeffrey Linnertz; his 4-month-old son, William James Linnertz; his 14-month-old daughter through love, Annabelle Jean Simpson; three loving brothers, Joey Linnertz, Nicholas Windsor and Cameron Rockey; two loving sisters, Michaela Alanis and Gianna “Anna” Rodriquez; his loving grandparents, Ron Linnertz, Sandra Tredway, Janice Antes and Randy Robinson; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends, who have been left with large holes in their hearts.



Jeremy’s family asks that you spend time with your children, take a walk with your loved ones and make a toast while listening to good music to enduring friendships, lifelong and beyond. This is what Jeremy would wish for you.



A celebration of Jeremy’s life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at 11 a.m., at the Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South in Chino Valley, Arizona.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to Jeremy’s “GoFundMe Account” www.gofundme.com/linnertz-family-fund?d=186239676



Arrangements entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino, in Chino Valley, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.