Car show helps Meals on Wheels feed hundreds

Chino Valley Meals on Wheels volunteers James Young, Will Gasho, Barbara Leturgey, Darlene Raymond and Sharon Gianfrancesco prepare meals to deliver to 40-50 homebound clients Monday, Sept. 25, at the Chino Valley Senior Center. Their efforts are evidence of Yavapai Classic Cruisers’ donations hard at work. The car club helps to fund the approximate 349 homebound meals and 112 walk-in client meals per day among the Meals on Wheels programs in the Quad Cities. The Cruisers Father’s Day car show also helps the PTSA raise money for Mile High Middle School, which in the past has purchased computers for the school.