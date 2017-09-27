Spending a lot of time with good books

Are you a bibliophile (someone who loves books and enjoys reading or collecting them)? Cathy Frei readily admits she’s one.

“I have loved books since I was a little kid, and I have always loved going to the library,” Frei said.

Frei has been a volunteer through Chino Valley’s Friends of the Library for 11 years, and she is such a dedicated volunteer that she is there every day except Sunday.

“As a library volunteer I do all the listing of books on Amazon along with three other volunteers. At one time we had 10,000 books listed, we are now down to 5,000. I sort the books when they come in, I research and pull out everything that is appropriate for Amazon, mostly non-fiction, especially older books. We sell approximately 85 books a month on Amazon all over the United States and foreign countries. The rest, usually fiction, are put to the Friends of the Library book store. The most important thing are books that the library can use in their collection. This saves the library from having to purchase the books,” Frei said.

Friends of the Library currently have 37 volunteers, which allows the library to only need three full time, and six part-time employees. Last year volunteers provided 6,420 hours which resulted in a savings of $51,681. The money from the sale of these donated books helps the library in many ways, such as supporting children’s programs, new shelving, carpet, and the library expansion.

People are encouraged to donate their books to the library, and also come and be trained as a volunteer.

“When volunteers come in we can tell they are book lovers because when they are putting them in the book store, they are reading them,” Frei said.

“The books just seem to call to me and get a hold, it’s like a magnet and I just have to be there,” she said. “I will play with books until I drop.”

Chino Valley Public Library is located at 1020 W. Palomino. Call 928-636-2687.