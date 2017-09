Logan is a 7-year-old Australian Shepherd mixed male dog looking for a home. He’s a bit goofy, but he does know how to sit, get down and stay at command. He’s been an outdoor dog for most of his life and seems to enjoy the indoors, but will need house training.

If interested in adopting Logan, visit him at the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive, or call 928-636-4223, ext. 7.