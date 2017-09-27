One Man's Rant: History: Revise it, or respect it

The innocence of childhood is a wonderful thing. Since children have a limited exposure to the real world, they have a remarkable naïveté about the little bit of life they’ve actually seen. It follows that a young child is easily influenced by suggestion and reacts largely on emotion rather than reason or experience.

We expect adolescents to be clueless about life’s issues. Being clueless into one’s 20s or 30s has produced the antifa movement and the folks who are tearing statues down across the country.

Even though I’m a strong conservative, I believe that these groups are motivated by neither Republican nor Democratic thinking. This is a far-left demographic that is fueled by our education system and by a profound ignorance of economic systems (capitalism, fascism, communism, socialism, etc.). Alan Dershowitz, renowned liberal and (former) professor of law at Harvard, agrees that progressive university administrations encourage these groups. He says that some professors even act as role models for the negative behavior we see on the TV news at night. He also comments that those who tear down statues want to tear down America.

Professor Kevin Allred of Montclair State University in New Jersey suggested in a tweet that President Trump should be shot. Visiting professor Kevin Storey at the University of Tampa declared that hurricane Harvey was God’s retribution on the state of Texas for helping to elect Donald Trump as president. Some small measure of common sense led to the firing of these two academic-community mental giants.

Hollywood intellectual Jennifer Lawrence also believes that our recent hurricanes are God’s wrath against those who voted for President Trump. This column isn’t nearly long enough to discuss her failure to mature into emotional adulthood.

I’ve seen several on-camera interviews with members of antifa who are spectacularly unable to communicate the objectives of their protests which suggests to me that they don’t understand the context of their discontent. Children normally don’t.

The antifa movement is even more perplexing since the protesters who claim to be against Fascism have become the very thugs they despise. Their position is as illogical as someone donning the pointed hats and practices of the Ku Klux Klan to protest the principles of the Ku Klux Klan. I contend that a vast majority of the antifa activists don’t know what Fascism is. They also, obviously, don’t understand how a democracy works or much about American history.

They aren’t alone. Forty-seven percent of college graduates do not know that U.S. Senators are elected to six-year terms and U.S. Representatives to two-year terms. Shockingly, many don’t know whom we fought to gain our independence in the Revolutionary War. The folks who insist on tearing down Confederate statues may be busy for some time to come.

If they support the rule of consistency, they will also have to tear down any statues of Martin Luther King, Jr., who, allegedly, had an extra-marital affair that may offend some people. The Vietnam Wall in Washington D.C. will have to be destroyed since the war has been a highly controversial conflict for decades. News to the “deconstructionists” — tearing down statues doesn’t erase history, only your awareness of it.

This past Saturday, I watched the Army/Ohio State football game. One of the Army players is a chemical engineer major with a 4.0 grade average. This African-American plans to become an anesthesiologist once he graduates from medical school. A simple question: Who is the better citizen of this country: the young people raging in the streets and destroying property or this young man who will serve his country in uniform?

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.