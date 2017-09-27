A food truck food court in Chino Valley?

Chino Valley may get its own food court just for food trucks in the future, but some see issues as to where the location is proposed to be.

The idea was presented to the Chino Valley Town Council by Dan Thomas at the Tuesday, Sept. 19, study session. Thomas runs the Iron Horse Grille food truck outside of Ace Hardware and said that food truck food courts are not an original idea. They’re all over the place, he said, mentioning they can be seen in places like Oregon, Florida, Houston and Dallas.

“They don’t have permit locations. They have locations designated that you can come to, they rotate trucks and they don’t stay,” Thomas said. “They show up for the day, they leave. It’s a dedicated food court, but it’s not the same trucks.”

For Chino Valley though, it would be the same group of food trucks in the food court month to month, he said, remarking he’s had conversations with various food truck owners inside and outside of town and there’s quite a bit of interest. The reason for a monthly set-up as opposed to daily would be for continuity, he said.

The food truck food court’s proposed location is 694 N. Highway 89, about 875 feet north of the northeast corner of West Road One North. Councilman Lon Turner said his main concern about the idea is ingress and egress. The front piece of the property is for a separate purpose and there used to be a car lot there, Turner said.

“How do you get in and out of there?” Turner asked. “Is there going to be a 50-foot dedicated driveway that will not be plugged if there’s businesses in the back having customers going back and forth?”

Turner wasn’t the only one who had concerns of the food truck food court’s location. Both Donna Webb, owner of Jed’s Sandwich Shop, and Tricia Wagner, an employee of the restaurant, both expressed their concerns about what would happen with the traffic.

“I hope they put a light there,” Wagner said. “Traffic is going to be horrendous trying to get out of there.”

Webb said she doesn’t feel like she would be threatened by a food truck food court so close to Jed’s, commenting there would be a variety of food and people are going to go where they want to go. Further, food trucks are seasonal and people aren’t going to want to eat at a food truck if it’s cold and snowy or if it’s as hot as it can get in the summertime, she said.

ADOT was approached as to whether or not there needs to be a widened lane and what needs to happen for traffic to come in and out, Thomas said.

“It’s not a lot different than any other entrances to other businesses all along AZ 89. It’s going to be years before we get to a level where we have to watch traffic,” he said. “I don’t think that’s a huge issue in the front side … they said there’s no need to widen the road, but widen the driveway for easier entrance into the facility.”