CVUSD Teacher of the Month: Daryl Rankin

Daryl Rankin was hired this year as a special education teacher at Heritage Middle School. Daryl brings with him several years of experience in the field of special education. His extensive knowledge of special education, his outstanding work ethic and his very positive attitude were each immediately apparent. Daryl has worked endless hours to prepare for his students, has supported new special education teachers with their caseloads, has provided training for teachers in his areas of expertise, has assisted with programming and scheduling of special education students at Heritage, and much, much more.

Daryl is a dynamic and energetic team player who is always willing to do what is necessary to support students, families and his colleagues. He goes above and beyond to assist in any way that he can and he smiles while he does it! His positive attitude and willingness to support the Chino Valley School District’s students and families has already made him a very valuable and appreciated employee. It was because of his exemplary attributes, that Daryl was selected as the Teacher of the Month. Congratulations, Daryl! Your outstanding efforts have not gone unnoticed!

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.