CVUSD Student of the Week: Ariel Esparza

“What’s not to like about band?” questions Ariel Esparza when asked about joining the fifth-grade band club hosted at Heritage Middle School. Ariel, along with over 20 other fifth-grade students, has the opportunity to participate in the Chino Valley School District band program after-school with Mr. Weigert, the district band director.

Ariel chose to play the saxophone this year because it plays a beautiful sound and it looks cool. Ariel enjoys school and loves that he gets to end his day in band learning and playing music. When asked why he decided to join band, Ariel stated, he loves music, especially ’80s music, “Take on Me” and “Baby Don’t Hurt Me” were the songs he specifically mentioned. He hopes to one day learn how to play some ’80s tunes on his saxophone. Ariel is grateful for the opportunity he has and thinks more students should take part in playing an instrument.

Information provided by Chino Valley Unified School District.