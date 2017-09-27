Council creates new ad hoc subcommittee

Chino Valley Town Council formed a new subcommittee to look at revisions to its unified development ordinance (UDO), a document that Town Manager Cecilia Grittman says has a quite a few problems.

It all started when meeting with some councilmembers and staff members, the latter of whom explained to the former the conflicts within the UDO, the building code and the UDO and the town code and the UDO, Grittman said at the study session on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

“It’s a bigger problem than just trying to address some of the language that was in there on these code complaints,” she said, noting that when the language is vague it becomes too difficult to enforce. “Or there’s a conflict between the different things and it’s too specific or it’s too vague.”

The previous development services director did mention problems with the way it was written to council over the years as well, Grittman said.

The idea is that the subcommittee members will look at rewrites presented by staff with the town attorney and they will meet to talk about the edits and adopt different areas of the code, she said.

As an example of the issues, Grittman stated that right now, the ordinance says that a person cannot stay in their recreational vehicle on their own property. However, the building code allows for it if the person has pulled a permit and is building their home, she said.

“Those things right there are in conflict. You can’t even right now technically have people come and stay on your property in your own RV because it’s not allowed on residential property,” Grittman said. “There’s some cleaning up that needs to be done.”

The idea came up almost by accident in just discussing the challenges that code enforcement had with the ordinance, said Councilman Lon Turner who remarked he’d be willing to serve on the committee.

“We’ve heard for years that our UDO needs work,” Turner said. “I just thought that this might be an opportunity to start working on it.”

Also on the committee are Councilman Corey Mendoza and Councilman Cloyce Kelly.