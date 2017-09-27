Cooking with Diane: Pumpkin-Apple Upside-down Cake

Another great dessert made with a combination of the tasty fall fruits, pumpkin and apples. Top each serving with ice cream or whipped cream. Enjoy!

Pumpkin-Apple Upside-down Cake

2 large eggs

1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons butter (soft)

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

2 medium apples (peeled and sliced thin)

1/2 cup pumpkin

1 1/4 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon sea salt

1/2 cup buttermilk

Eggs should be at room temperature. In a saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons butter, stir in 2 tablespoon, sugar and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon, mix well then spread mixture into a 9-inch pie plate. Arrange apple slices in a single layer over the mixture. Cream remaining sugar and butter until fluffy, then stir in pumpkin. Add eggs one at a time and beat well. Stir together flour, baking soda, salt and remaining cinnamon, add to creamed mixture along with buttermilk and beat well. Spread batter over apples. Bake at 350 for 35 minutes. Loosen sides of cake from pie plate with a knife, cool 10 minutes, then invert onto a serving plate.