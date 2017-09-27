Chino Valley teens killed in plane crash remembered as 'kind'

Two Chino Valley teens died following a small plane crash near Paulden over the weekend.

The wreckage of the airplane was discovered on Saturday, Sept. 23, several miles east of Paulden and Spencer Kihlstrom and Jeremiah Linnertz, both 19, were found dead at the scene, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

Kihlstrom’s Facebook page indicated he was studying aviation, nearing completion of the operations and management program, at Yavapai College, was a graduate of Chino Valley High School and worked at Thumb Butte Bed and Breakfast. Linnertz worked at Cushman & Wakefield and graduated from Chino Valley High School as well, according to his Facebook page.

Kaytlin Stevens said she went to school with both Kihlstrom and Linnertz. It’s unreal what happened, Stevens said.

“They were both really kind,” she said, noting that neither of them stuck to specific groups of friends.

Kihlstrom was just a really nice person and Linnertz was very family oriented, Stevens said, remarking he leaves behind a baby girl and a child on the way. He was constantly posting about his daughter, she said.

Kihlstrom’s kindness is what everybody loved about him the most, said girlfriend Sammi Falls, describing him as kind, smart, funny and a great person and guy in general who worked harder than most.

“He accomplished so much in so little time,” Falls said. “He was everything to me … he changed my life and made me a better person.”

Kihlstrom strove to make everyone around him a better person, which shows what kind of person he was, she said.

Allen Foster, CTE/Drafting teacher at Chino Valley High School said he taught the two of them in his drafting class, remarking it’s “sad to see them pass so young.”

The plane, identified as a single-engine Cessna had been missing for 24 hours with the Sheriff’s Office being notified of a possible missing aircraft based out of the Prescott airport at about 11 a.m. Saturday. Electronic tracking efforts began immediately said YCSO Spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

Surrounding local airports were checked without success and YCSO’s Rescue 1 helicopter was in the air searching as well. According to D’Evelyn, Rescue One spotted the downed aircraft near Perkinsville Ranch Land aided by cellphone tracking and confirmation from the plane’s Emergency Locator Transmitter. Initial overflight indicated the two did not survive the crash, confirmed when ground crews arrived on the scene.

Search and rescue crews worked with YCSO’s Forest Patrol on Saturday night to recover the bodies, aided by DPS Rangers due to the rugged terrain.