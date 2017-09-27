Chino Valley Meals on Wheels delivers

Chino Valley’s Meals on Wheels volunteers Sharon Gianfrancesco and Darlene Raymond prepare meals to deliver to 40-50 homebound clients Monday at the Chino Valley Senior Center. The group delivers meals Monday through Friday all year long and when a meal falls on a holiday they deliver an extra frozen meal in advance.

The Chino Valley Meals on Wheels program is always in need of drivers to deliver meals. These volunteers are a vital part of the program. Requirements are minimum 2 hours per week, a valid driver's license, willingness to help and a smile. For more information contact the Senior Center at (928) 636-9114.