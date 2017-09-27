Chino Valley in Brief: Week of Sept. 27

Fashion show benefits veterans

A Fashion Show benefiting local veterans is from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, in Chino Valley at the American Legion at Highway 89 and Road 3 South. Tickets cost $15 and include lunch, raffles and a 50/50. Make checks out to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 40. Call Kathie 602-421-2833, or Debbie-928-899-6924 or Anita 586-295-0015 to buy tickets. Tickets are limited. Come and join in the fun. Clothes by B-Ware Chic by Stacy.

American Legion Post 40

Here’s the upcoming schedule of events at the American Legion Post 40 in Chino Valley:

Sept. 28 Bunko 6 p.m. sharp

Sept. 29 Fish fry, 4:30 to 7 p.m., $8

Chino Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Chino Valley are Chamber of Commerce had Tony Turner from Drake Cement as their speaker this month with a great drone video tour of their factory. Business of the Month for September was awarded to Suzie Burgin for Earthworks Garden & Landscape.

Coffee with Cops

Chino Valley Senior Center is hosting casual conversation with your local law enforcement from 8 to 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 27. Come meet Chief Wynn, Lt. Schaan and various other Chino Valley Police Department employees.

Territorial Days Awards

The Territorial Days awards were presented at the Luncheon by Lions Lee Dudley, President Rhonda Smith and Penny Hubble. The Granite Mountain Riders had a herd on site to receive their well-deserved award. Additional awards were presented including Chino Valley Superintendent of Schools John Scholl and Rick Nichols. Also attending and talking about their upcoming events Mayor Darryl Croft and the first ever Own of Chino Valley Mixer, Wendy McManigal CVACC Board Chair talking about upcoming Sequins & Saddles and Dr. Karla Phillips the upcoming Mixer at Yavapai College.

Road work on Yuma Drive

Yavapai County will be performing road work on Yuma Drive in Chino Valley beginning Sept. 25 and continuing through Dec. 4. Construction will consist of removing existing asphalt, installing various drainage improvements, and cutting native soil to improve sight distance in four areas on Yuma Drive. Affected areas include Otmo Drive, Pheasant Place, Beck Road, Quail Trail, and Movi Trail. One lane of traffic will be open at all times. Travelers should use caution when driving in the construction zones and obey all posted construction speed reductions and temporary traffic control changes. Expect delays in the construction areas.

For additional information, please contact Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183 or visit yavapai.us/publicworks.

Chili Challenge coming in October

Join the Mayor and others who love chili and compete for cash prizes plus great bragging rights in the “traditional” or “alternative” Chili Divisions. Details and applications forms are on the chamber website www.chinovalley.org.

This is just one component of a full day of Family Fun at Fall Fest 2017 at the Chamber (across from Maverick on Highway 89) and is scheduled for Oct. 21.

Thank you to KDDL for your second year of sponsorship and allowing $0 fee to compete in this blind tasting.

“Youth chefs” are encouraged to enter and show off your culinary talents.

This is one of the most audience popular events at Fall Fest and it is growing annually. Open to individuals, teams and youth.

You’ll enjoy pumpkin bowling, the Prescott Regulators & their Shady Ladies, Sky Daddy & the Pop Rocks, food trucks, kettle corn, Kidz Zone and games, an arts & crafts show & sale and so much more. A full day of Family Fun with in and out privileges for only $3 per adult and all children under 10 admitted free.

September book sale

Friends of the Chino Valley Public Library September book sale. Old and classic books. “Old books still have tales to tell so they are on sale.”

All proceeds benefit the Chino Valley Library.

PACO seeks board members

Nominations are being accepted for the next board of directors of the Paulden Area Community Organization.

The board meets twice a month and takes a leadership role in the community. Election is planned for November.

A Country Trailer offers U-Haul

A Country Trailer at 3890 N. Highway 89 will offer U-Haul trucks, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes.

Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. After-hours drop-off is available for customer convenience. Reserve U-Haul products at this dealer location by calling (928) 458-7176 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Chino-Valley-AZ-86323/049624/ today. A Country Trailer owner Larry Espey is proud to team with the industry leader in do-it-yourself moving and self-storage to better meet the demands of Yavapai County.

Flu shots

With flu season right around the corner, U.S. health officials are urging everyone to get their flu shot now so they’ll be protected from the potentially serious complications of influenza.

Yavapai County Community Health Services has received its shipments of the 2017-18 flu vaccine – and is ready to schedule appointments now. The flu season for 2017-18 is expected to run from Oct. 2017 through May 2018 with the peak four-month period being December through March.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccination as the first and most important step in protecting against flu and its potentially serious complications. Millions of people have safely received flu vaccines for decades. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

Vaccinated people who get the flu usually get a mild form of the disease, just the sniffles, according to a study. People who are not vaccinated will likely be in bed with fever and are at greater risk of developing further complications.

Each year, on average, 5 percent to 20 percent of the U.S. population gets the flu and more than 200,000 people are hospitalized from complications. At least 101 children died from the flu in the 2016-17 season. Immunization each year is the best way to protect children. Getting vaccinated yourself also protects people around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies and young children, older people, and people with certain chronic health conditions.

YCCHS offers several opportunities to get your flu shot, including:

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to noon, Chino Valley Fire Dept. No. 61, 1133 W. Road 3 North

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2 - 4 p.m. Paulden Library, 16 W. Big Chino Road.

Yom Kippur celebration

Beit Torah Jewish Congregation plans to celebrate its Yomn Kippur on Sept. 30 in Chino Valley.

Call for more information, 928-237-0390 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

Town seeks help

The Town of Chino Valley is seeking applicants interested in sharing their talents, expertise and enthusiasm to serve on the following council-appointed boards and committees: Board of Adjustment, Industrial Development Authority and Municipal Property Corporation.

Visit www.chinoaz.net/222/Boards-Commissions to view committee descriptions, desired qualifications, residency requirements, terms of office, and meeting days and times, and see where you best fit in!

Obtain a Public Body Appointment Application from the link above or address below. Application must include brief resume or summary describing relevant experience. Applicants must be willing to serve on a volunteer basis. Submit application or direct questions to:

Town of Chino Valley; Attention: Town Clerk’s Office; 202 N. Highway 89; Chino Valley, AZ 86323. Phone 928-636-2646, ext. 1052; Fax 928-636-2144; jlewis@chinoaz.net.

Humane Society offers rabies vaccinations

Yavapai Humane Society will offer discounted rabies vaccinations for cats and dogs at its Spay/Neuter and Wellness Clinic from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29. YHS’ public clinic is located at 2989 E. Centerpointe Drive, Prescott. The discounted rabies vaccinations will be extended in honor of World Rabies Awareness.

On Sept. 29, rabies vaccinations will be just $10 for dogs and $20 for cats. No appointment is needed to take advantage of this public service, which is aimed at making the community and its domestic pets safer.

It is important to protect domestic pets from the dangers that wildlife presents.

Dogs and cats must be over 12 weeks of age to receive a rabies vaccine.

Bearizona gears up for annual Howly Growly Owly Festival

Fall is a great time to visit Bearizona Wildlife Park; the animals are active in the cooler weather and are all sporting lustrous fur coats in preparation for winter.

Bearizona is hosting Howly Growly Owly Festival weekends in October (Fri, Sat, Sun). Visitors are encouraged to dress up in costume and go to the gift shop to get a “beary” special treat! Park hours throughout the month of October are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Festivities Include:

Howl-O-Ween Express: Hop on the open-air bus that takes visitors through the drive-thru animal exhibits. This is about as close as visitors are going to get to our animals, so they won’t want to miss out. Patrons can howl with the wolves in the Alaskan Tundra & Arctic Wolf enclosure and watch the bison interact with a special Howl-O-Ween enrichment treat. Bus rides depart from the Fort Bearizona parking lot at 10a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Growly Bear Cave: Located within the Fort Bearizona walk-thru area, guests can check out our array of jack-o-lanterns that adorn the inside of the Kindergarten Bear Cave.

Scareizona at Bearizona Haunted House: Those who dare can walk through our super scary Haunted House (PG-13 Rated).

Raptor Show: Guests should plan to catch an Owly Raptor Show at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. or 3 p.m.

Photo Ops: Several areas of the park are decorated in different themes so visitors can take photos with their families.

Bearizona’s mission is to promote conservation through memorable and educational encounters with North American wildlife in a natural environment.