Arizona could lose $1.7B under GOP plan

PHOENIX — Arizona stands to lose one-third of its federal funds that support the expanded Medicaid program as early as 2020 if Congress adopts the Graham-Cassidy health care bill, according to legislative budget staffers.

The analysis released late Thursday by the Joint Legislative Budget Committee shows the state now gets about $3.8 billion in federal funding for Medicaid expansion and the health insurance exchange. That is expected to grow to $4.9 billion by 2020.

Under Graham-Cassidy, the report says, the state would get $3.2 billion in 2020.

That $1.7 billion difference — a 34.9 percent change compared to current law — is only part of the financial setback the state would suffer if the proposal currently awaiting a Senate vote is enacted.

Aside from how that might affect the approximately 80,000 Arizonans now getting care under a federally funded expanded Medicaid program, legislative budget staffers say the change in federal funding could trigger a “poison pill” provision in the 2012 law that levies an assessment on hospitals.

That is significant since the $286.5 million raised pays to provide health care coverage for about 320,000 single adults, people who were cut from the program years earlier in a budget-saving move. The state could have to pick up the cost because of a 2004 voter-approved mandate to provide care for everyone earning less than the federal poverty level.

And analysts said if fewer people have health coverage, then the insurance companies will collect less money which, in turn, will mean they owe less to the state in premium taxes, resulting in an estimated loss of $34.1 million.

The new report is significant because Gov. Doug Ducey, who supports the Graham-Cassidy bill, has brushed aside other studies that also have shown significant losses in federal dollars. On Wednesday, he lashed out in particular at one crafted by the Center for Budget Priorities and Planning that showed a $1.6 billion loss to Arizona in 2026 as coming from “a left-wing or left-leaning organization that has a real stake in maintaining the status quo.:

What is in the JLBC report does have a lower figure for that year. But it still shows Arizona collecting $1.2 billion less than what it would otherwise get that year.

More significant, what was released Thursday comes from the staffers who serve the Republican-controlled legislature.