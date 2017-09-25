Yavapai Regional Transit receives grant

Yavapai Regional Transit Inc. in Chino Valley was one of two winners in AARP Arizona’s Community Challenge, aiming to create change and improve quality of life at the community level.

“Age-friendly livable communities have walkable streets, housing, transportation options, access to key city services and opportunities for residents to participate in community activities. We are proud to have selected CPLC and Yavapai Regional Transit for their work in improving the quality of life in our communities,” said Dana Marie Kennedy, AARP Arizona state director.

Yavapai Regional Transit Inc. will use its grant to install a much-needed ADA-compliant pad and walkway at a transit station.

In Phoenix, the other grant winner, Chicanos Por La Causa, Inc., will install a safer crosswalk near a busy six-lane intersection in the Maryvale neighborhood.

The projects were partially or fully funded through the AARP Community Challenge grant and are set to be completed by Nov. 1.

Information from AARP Arizona.