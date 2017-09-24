Defense, prosecution agree to postpone border patrol agent's murder trial

PHOENIX — Border Patrol agent Lonnie Swartz won’t have to face a jury in his murder trial until at least March.

And it could be even longer than that until he faces a civil trial — if ever.

In a new court filing Friday, Sean Chapman, his attorney, said prosecutors provided him “a significant amount of information’’ within the past 30 days .

“Much of the information involves witnesses and evidence critical to key issues in the case,’’ he told U.S. District Court Judge Raner Collins. That includes exactly when was the fatal injury to Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, the teen Swartz shot through the border fence, and whether Mexican authority may have “contaminated the crime scene’’ by removing evidence from Elena Rodriguez at the scene.

Chapman provided no additional specifics.

“Given the disclosure of this new information, the defense needs additional time to discuss its impact with several defense experts and conduct additional investigation,’’ he said.

Chapman told Collins he has raised the issue with federal prosecutors and said they have no objection to scrapping the proposed Oct. 24 trial start date. The new date, however, remains in the air.