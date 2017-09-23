Two teenagers killed in plane crash near Paulden

The Details Killed were Spencer Kihlstrom and Jeremiah Linnertz

Both 19-year-olds from Chino Valley

Plane missing for 24 hours

Single-engine Cessna out of Prescott airport

Crashed east of Paulden Saturday, Sept. 23.

Two teenagers are dead after a small plane went down near Paulden, Arizona.

The wreckage of the airplane, missing for 24 hours out of the Prescott airport, was found Saturday, Sept. 23, several miles east of Paulden.

Killed in the crash were 19-year-old Spencer Kihlstrom and 19-year-old Jeremiah Linnertz of Chino Valley, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible missing aircraft based out of the Prescott airport, at approximately 11 a.m. Saturday. It had been at least 24 hours since last contact with the pilot.

Electronic tracking efforts were initiated immediately, said Dwight D'Evelyn, YCSO spokesman. Just before noon, a confirmed missing aircraft report was issued by airport authorities identifying a single-engine Cessna.

Assisted by the Department of Public Safety, personnel checked all surrounding local airports without success. By now, YCSO’s Rescue 1 helicopter was in the air searching as well. Reports indicated two men occupied the plane.

Just before 1 p.m., D'Evelyn said, aided by cell phone tracking and confirmation from the plane’s Emergency Locator Transmitter (ELT), Rescue 1 spotted the downed aircraft near Perkinsville Ranch land, several miles east of Paulden. During the initial overflight, it appeared the two male adults did not survive the crash.

Ground crews eventually arrived and confirmed that both the young men were deceased.

Search and rescue crews, working with YCSO’s Forest Patrol deputies Saturday night, were in the process of recovering the bodies. DPS Ranger is aiding this effort due to the rugged terrain.

