Two cats die in Chino Valley house fire

A single-wide mobile home in Chino Valley was heavily damaged by fire on Thursday night, Sept. 21, resulting in the death of two pet cats, Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority Division Chief Rick Chase said.

Firefighters responded to the call, on Palo Verde Drive, at about 7:20 p.m.

When they arrived, there were smoke and flames coming from the home, and four people had already gotten out safely.

Crews extinguished the fire, which caused smoke damage throughout the home, and were able to salvage some personal items, Chase said.

Two cats died in the fire, he added.