NAZ Suns announce Gatorade League Showcase schedule in Canada

For the second straight season, the Northern Arizona Suns will participate in the annual NBA Gatorade League Showcase, the team announced Thursday morning.

Taking place in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, the Suns are scheduled to face the Erie BayHawks on Wednesday, Jan. 10, and the Canton Charge on Friday, Jan. 12, during the 14th annual event.

Home of the Raptors 905, the city of Mississauga will host a 26-game showcase schedule, which is aimed to provide scouts from all 30 NBA clubs a chance to look at up-and-coming talent all in one location during a four-day event. In the last 13 showcase events, more than 50 players from G League clubs received a call up by an NBA franchise.

Last season, Suns forward Johnny O’Bryant earned a Showcase Honorable Mention award after averaging 22 points per game on 52.9 percent shooting, seven rebounds and two steals. He signed with the Denver Nuggets just days after the showcase.

Northern Arizona, the G League affiliate of the parent club Phoenix Suns, open their second season at the Prescott Valley Event Center by hosting Agua Caliente, the Los Angeles Clippers’ affiliate, on Saturday, Nov. 4. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

Brian M. Bergner Jr. is associate sports editor and a columnist for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter, Instagram and SoundCloud at @SportsWriter52, or on Facebook at @SportsAboveTheFold. Reach him at bbergner@prescottaz.com or 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.