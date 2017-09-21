Local Sports in Brief: NAZ Suns launch breast cancer awareness campaign

The Northern Arizona Suns recently announced a breast cancer awareness campaign where fans can submit names of loved ones and their stories for a chance to see them printed onto a Suns’ jersey. Players will wear those jerseys against the Iowa Wolves during their second annual Breast Cancer Awareness Night on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 7 p.m. The jerseys will be auctioned off immediately following the game with all proceeds benefitting breast care programs around the community. Fans can submit those names and stories online to www.nazsuns.com/breast-cancer-awareness-campaign through Friday, Sept. 29. Last season, Northern Arizona paired with the Yavapai Regional Medical Center, raising over $5,000 for the BreastCare Center at YRMC.

Officers Down 5K Oct. 21 at Prescott Mile High M.S.

The Officers Down 5K, in conjunction with the Yavapai County Jeep Posse, is coming to Prescott starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Mile High Middle School, 300 S. Granite St. By participating, you are helping honor America’s fallen law-enforcement heroes and celebrating those who put their lives on the line daily in our communities. The event includes a Kids’ Fun Run (9:30 a.m. to noon), 5K run/walk (10 a.m. to noon) and a 1-mile walk (10 a.m. to noon). Also on Oct. 21, a Community Day will feature lunch, live music, K9 demo, family activities and much more. Sign up online by searching Officers Down 5K at: runsignup.com. The website lists entry fees and deadlines. For more information, send an email to info@officersdown5k.com.