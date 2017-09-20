Time to get that flu shot

With flu season right around the corner, U.S. health officials are urging everyone to get their flu shot now so they’ll be protected from the potentially serious complications of influenza. Yavapai County Community Health Services has received shipments of the 2017-18 flu vaccine — and they are ready to schedule appointments now.

Flu season is expected to run from October 2017 through May 2018, with the peak four-month period being December through March.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends a yearly flu vaccination as the first and most important step in protecting against flu and its potentially serious complications. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits, and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations.

YCCHS offers several opportunities to get a flu shot:

• Saturday, Sept. 30 - 1 to 3 p.m. at Windmill Park, 9984 E. Cornville Road

• Wednesday, Oct. 4 - 10 a.m. to noon at Congress Fire Department, 26733 Santa Fe Road; 2 to 4 p.m. at Skull Valley Historical Society, 3150 Old Skull Valley Road; 10 a.m. to noon at Seligman Library, 54170 N. Floyd St.; and 1 to 3 p.m. at 450 Lewis Ave., Ash Fork

• Wednesday, Oct. 11 - 9 to 11 a.m. at Rimrock Fire Department, 3240 E. Beaver Creek Road; 1 to 3 p.m. at Beaver Creek Adult Center, 4250 Zuni Way; and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Mayer Meals on Wheels, 10051 Miami St., Mayer.

Information from Yavapai County Community Health Services.